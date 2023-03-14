New Suit - Contract

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Ohio Northern District Court on behalf of staffing solutions company Adecco USA Inc. The suit pursues claims against metal parts provider Electro Prime Group LLC for allegedly terminating its relationship with the plaintiff and 'converting' all staff provided by Adecco to Electro Prime employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00515, Adecco USA, Inc. v. The Electro Prime Group LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 14, 2023, 4:04 PM