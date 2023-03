New Suit - Product Liability

Google was hit with a product liability lawsuit on Friday in Maryland District Court. The suit was filed by Jenner Law and Johnson Becker on behalf of Kemi Ade, whose wrist was allegedly burned by a defective Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00747, Ade v. Google LLC.

Technology

March 17, 2023, 7:20 PM

Kemi Ade

Jenner Law, P.C.

Google, LLC

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims