New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Rakuten Group Inc. subsidiary, Viki Inc. filed a digital privacy class action Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Girard Sharp, accuses Viki Inc. of violating the Video Privacy Protection Act by illegally transmitting digital subscribers’ identities and video viewing data from the defendant's viki.com website to Meta Platforms through an embedded pixel. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02161, Ade et al v. Viki, Inc.

May 04, 2023, 6:08 AM

Plaintiffs

Darius Hammons

Lakshmi Kamalakar Nagireddi

Rita Ade

Plaintiffs

Girard Sharp

defendants

Viki, Inc.

