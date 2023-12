News From Law.com International

Addleshaw Goddard and McDermott, Will & Emery have advised Entain Plc on a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) with the Crown Prosecutive Service (CPS), which has seen the gambling company agree to pay £585 million to settle a bribery case in the U.K.

December 06, 2023, 3:58 AM

