Addleshaw Goddard and DWF have hired new partners in the UAE. Sandeep Puri joins Addleshaws from Baker & McKenzie, having worked in the UAE for over two decades, advising on banking, finance and capital market matters, on both the lender and sponsor sides, according to a firm statement.

Middle East / Africa

August 31, 2023, 6:03 AM

