News From Law.com

Attorneys with Susman Godfrey, Merritt Law, and the Civil Rights Clinic of Georgetown Law are bringing additional allegations against the Fairfax County School Board and the Virginia Department of Education on behalf of families with students with disabilities, alleging that the school system was complicit in ensuring students did not receive the necessary services, according to the amended complaint filed Jan. 20.

January 26, 2023, 2:06 PM