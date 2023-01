Who Got The Work

Ariel J. Snyder of Dykema Gossett has entered an appearance for PepsiCo subsidiary Frito-Lay in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The action, filed Dec. 13 in Arkansas Eastern District Court by WH Law, accuses the defendant of using 'estimated' time to calculate employees' wages after a 2021 cyberattack on Kronos, resulting in unpaid overtime compensation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge D. P. Marshall Jr., is 3:22-cv-00314, Addison v. Frito-Lay Inc.