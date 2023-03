Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Butler Snow on Monday removed a hurricane-related insurance lawsuit against Prime Insurance and Wright National Flood Insurance Service to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Cashe Coudrain & Bass on behalf of Addison Outdoors. The case is 2:23-cv-00821, Addison Outdoors, LLC v. Wright National Flood Insurance Service, LLC et al.

Insurance

March 06, 2023, 4:00 PM