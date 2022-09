Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dysart Taylor Cotter McMonigle & Brumitt on Friday removed a lawsuit against FedEx to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, over alleged damaged goods, was filed by the Roodhouse Law Firm on behalf of Addison Biological Laboratory Inc. The case is 2:22-cv-04142, Addison Biological Laboratory, Inc. v. FedEx Freight, Inc.