IBM was slapped with a digital privacy class action on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher, accuses the defendant of violating the Maryland Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Act by sharing users' clicks, keystrokes and other private information with Oracle through tracking pixels on the website weather.com. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:23-cv-05203, Addi v. International Business Machines Inc.
Technology
June 20, 2023, 5:17 PM