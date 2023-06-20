New Suit - Privacy Class Action

IBM was slapped with a digital privacy class action on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher, accuses the defendant of violating the Maryland Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Act by sharing users' clicks, keystrokes and other private information with Oracle through tracking pixels on the website weather.com. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 7:23-cv-05203, Addi v. International Business Machines Inc.

Technology

June 20, 2023, 5:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Lisa Addi

Plaintiffs

Bursor & Fisher

defendants

The International Business Machines, Inc

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct