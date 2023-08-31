John P. Loringer of Wilson Elser; Brian A. Dillon of Lathrop GPM; and Bradley J. Beehler of the Morley Law Firm Ltd. have entered appearances for SkyHawk Aviation, Bradley A. LeVan, CHS Inc. and AgriData Inc., respectively, in a pending product liability and wrongful death lawsuit. The complaint was filed July 17 in Minnesota District Court by Motley Rice on behalf of the Estate of Corey James Adock, who was killed after flying an allegedly defective Robinson R44 II model helicopter. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Katherine M. Menendez, is 0:23-cv-02155, Adcock v. SkyHawk Aviation et al.
August 31, 2023, 8:24 AM