Who Got The Work

John P. Loringer of Wilson Elser; Brian A. Dillon of Lathrop GPM; and Bradley J. Beehler of the Morley Law Firm Ltd. have entered appearances for SkyHawk Aviation, Bradley A. LeVan, CHS Inc. and AgriData Inc., respectively, in a pending product liability and wrongful death lawsuit. The complaint was filed July 17 in Minnesota District Court by Motley Rice on behalf of the Estate of Corey James Adock, who was killed after flying an allegedly defective Robinson R44 II model helicopter. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Katherine M. Menendez, is 0:23-cv-02155, Adcock v. SkyHawk Aviation et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 31, 2023, 8:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Caden J Adcock

Justin Adcock

Plaintiffs

Motley Rice

defendants

CHS, Inc.

Agridata, Inc.

Bradley A LeVan

Bradley A. LeVan

LeVan Aviation

Robinson Helicopter Company, Inc.

SkyHawk Aviation

Todd M LeVan

Todd M. Levan

defendant counsels

Morley Law Firm, Ltd.

Lathrop GPM

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims