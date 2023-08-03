New Suit - Employment Class Action

Yellow Corp. and other defendants were slapped with an employment class action Wednesday in Tennessee Middle District Court arising from Yellow's announcement on Sunday that it was immediately closing permanently and terminating 22,000 workers. The case was brought by Herzfeld, Suetholz, Gastel, Leniski and Wall on behalf of employees who accuse the defendants of failing to inform them of layoffs within the legally-mandated time-frame. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00795, Adcock et al v. Yellow Corporation et al.

Transportation & Logistics

August 03, 2023, 2:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Johnny Martinez

Matthew Brewer

Michael Cottrell

Ricky Adcock

Plaintiffs

Herzfeld, Suetholz, Gastel, Leniski And Wall, PLLC

defendants

USF Reddaway, Inc.

Yellow Corporation

YRC Inc.

New Penn Motor Express, LLC

USF Holland, LLC

nature of claim: 890/