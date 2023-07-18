New Suit - Product Liability, Wrongful Death

CHS, a farming cooperative, Robinson Helicopter Company Inc. and other defendants were hit with a product liability and wrongful death lawsuit Monday in Minnesota District Court. The court case was filed by Motley Rice on behalf of the Estate of Corey James Adock, who was killed after flying an allegedly defective Robinson R44 II model helicopter. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-02155, Adcock et al v. SkyHawk Aviation et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 18, 2023, 5:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Caden J Adcock

Justin Adcock

Motley Rice

defendants

CHS, Inc.

Agridata, Inc.

Bradley A LeVan

LeVan Aviation

Robinson Helicopter Company, Inc.

SkyHawk Aviation

Todd M LeVan

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims