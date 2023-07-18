CHS, a farming cooperative, Robinson Helicopter Company Inc. and other defendants were hit with a product liability and wrongful death lawsuit Monday in Minnesota District Court. The court case was filed by Motley Rice on behalf of the Estate of Corey James Adock, who was killed after flying an allegedly defective Robinson R44 II model helicopter. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-02155, Adcock et al v. SkyHawk Aviation et al.
July 18, 2023, 5:35 AM