New Suit - Class Action

Howard University was slapped with a class action Friday in District of Columbia District Court seeking the refund of tuition and other fees as a result of the university's closure in March 2020 due to COVID-19. The lawsuit was filed by Bursor & Fisher; Gainey McKenna & Egleston and Silverman Thompson Slutkin White on behalf of all students enrolled for the 2020 spring semester. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00663, Adavenaizz v. Howard University.