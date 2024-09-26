Who Got The Work

Ramsey M. Al-Salam, Gene W. Lee and Stevan R. Stark of Perkins Coie have entered appearances for R-Pac International in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Aug. 12 in New York Southern District Court by PinilisHalpern LLP and Friedman Suder & Cooke on behalf of Adasa Inc, asserts a single patent related to wireless sensors used for tagging products. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein, is 1:24-cv-06102, Adasa Inc. v. R-Pac International LLC.

Technology

September 26, 2024, 9:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Adasa Inc.

Adasa Inc.

Plaintiffs

William J. Pinilis, Esq.

Friedman, Suder & Cooke

Defendants

R-Pac International LLC

R-Pac International LLC

defendant counsels

Stevan Stark

Perkins Coie

Nature of Claim: 830/over patent claims