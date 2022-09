New Suit - Patent

Roku Inc., a maker of smart TVs and streaming players, was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in Texas Western District Court. The suit, which asserts eight patent related to Roku remote controller, was filed by the Mort Law Firm and Daignault Iyer LLP on behalf of AdaptFlow Technologies LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-00996, AdaptFlow Technologies LLC v. Roku, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 22, 2022, 3:34 PM