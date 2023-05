Who Got The Work

Amy R. Turci of FordHarrison has entered an appearance for Walmart in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The action was filed April 10 in Florida Southern District Court by Robert S. Norell P.A. on behalf of a former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jose E Martinez, is 0:23-cv-60678, Adams v. Wal-Mart Associates, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 25, 2023, 11:47 AM

Plaintiffs

Jonathan E Adams

Plaintiffs

Robert S. Norell P.A.

defendants

Wal-Mart Associates, Inc.

defendant counsels

FordHarrison

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations