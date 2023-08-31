Who Got The Work

Melanie R. Leitman and Elizabeth Desloge Ellis of Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson have stepped in as defense counsel to Tampa Family Health Centers Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The case was filed July 17 in Florida Middle District Court by Florin | Gray on behalf of a former patient scheduling coordinator who claims that she was wrongfully terminated and denied reasonable accommodations for her anxiety and depression. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday, is 8:23-cv-01599, Adams v. Tampa Family Health Centers, Inc.

Health Care

August 31, 2023, 10:00 AM

Plaintiffs

Hattie Adams

Plaintiffs

Florin Gray Bouzas Owens, LLC

defendants

Tampa Family Health Centers, Inc.

defendant counsels

Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA