Removed To Federal Court

Photo-sharing website Shutterfly removed a telemarketing class action to Florida Middle District Court on Monday. The suit, filed by Kuhn Raslavich, accuses the defendant of sending unsolicited text messages in violation of Florida's Telephone Solicitation Act. Shutterfly is represented by Holland & Knight. The case is 6:22-cv-01547, Adams v. Shutterfly LLC.

Internet & Social Media

August 29, 2022, 5:49 PM