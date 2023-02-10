Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed a lawsuit against Quality King Distributors to New York Eastern District Court over alleged identity theft. The suit, filed by attorney David R. Ferguson on behalf of Leatha Adams, accuses the defendant of negligently hiring Juan Carlos Bonilla, who allegedly used the plaintiff's social security number for more than 10 years and caused the plaintiff to lose disability, Medicaid and SNAP benefits. The case is 2:23-cv-01145, Adams v. Quality King Distributors Inc.

New York

February 10, 2023, 6:09 PM