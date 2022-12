New Suit - Employment

Performance Food Group, a food distributor servicing restaurants, retail and concessions businesses, was sued Thursday in Vermont District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court case was brought by Martin Delaney & Ricci Law Group on behalf of a plaintiff claiming sexual harassment and retaliation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-00218, Adams v. Performance Food Group, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 15, 2022, 6:07 PM