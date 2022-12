New Suit

Old Republic Insurance and Wilgar Land Co. were hit with a lawsuit on Thursday in Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by AppalReD Legal Aid on behalf of Linda Adams, accuses the defendants of refusing to pay 'black lung' benefits to the plaintiff, whose coal-mining husband died before his claim could be resolved. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:22-cv-00119, Adams v. Old Republic Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

December 15, 2022, 6:56 PM