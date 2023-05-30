New Suit - Copyright

Netflix and Raw TV were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Arizona District Court in connection with the 'The Puppet Master,' a docuseries about a conman who told his victims he was a British spy. The court action was filed by Anchor Law Group on behalf of John Adams, father of Dr. Kimberley Adams, who had been kidnapped by Robert Freeborn until he was apprehended by the FBI. The plaintiff claims that a photograph that he had previously taken of his daughter with Freeborn was prominently used in the series without his permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00960, Adams v. Netflix Incorporated et al.

Technology

May 30, 2023, 8:42 PM

Plaintiffs

John Adams

Plaintiffs

Anchor Law Group

defendants

Netflix Incorporated

Raw TV Limited

Unknown Parties

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims