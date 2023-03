New Suit - Product Liability

Medical Depot d/b/a Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare was slapped with a product liability lawsuit on Friday in West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Wilma Lee Adams, who was allegedly injured when a walking aid sold by the defendant collapsed. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00181, Adams v. Medical Depot Inc.

Health Care

March 03, 2023, 7:13 PM