New Suit - Employment

J.M. Smucker was sued Thursday in Ohio Northern District Court over its policy of mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees. The lawsuit was filed by Mendenhall Law Group on behalf of Joseph Adams, who maintains that he was denied religious accommodation and retaliated against for his beliefs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00064, Adams v. J.M. Smucker Company.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 13, 2023, 12:26 PM