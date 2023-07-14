New Suit - Employment Class Action

Genesis Eldercare Rehabilitation d/b/a Powerback Rehabilitation and other defendants were slapped with an employment class action on Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit was brought by Adams & Adams Law and the Johnson Firm on behalf of employees who were terminated after refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00441, Adams v. Genesis Eldercare Rehabilitation Services LLC et al.

Health Care

July 14, 2023, 5:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Landria Adams

Plaintiffs

Adams & Adams Law, PLLC

defendants

Genesis Healthcare, Inc.

Genesis Eldercare Rehabilitation Services, LLC

Genesis Holdings, LLC

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination