New Suit - Employment

Carvana, an online used car seller, was sued Friday in New York Western District Court over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The lawsuit, brought by Phillips & Associates on behalf of a Black customer service associate, accuses Carvana of failing to address discriminatory conduct. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-06462, Adams v. Carvana, LLC.

Automotive

October 22, 2022, 12:05 PM