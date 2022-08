Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ropes & Gray on Monday removed a data privacy class action against America's Test Kitchen Inc. to Massachusetts District Court over the alleged sale of its digital subscribers’ personally identifiable information to Facebook. The suit was filed by Bailey & Glasser for claims under the Video Privacy Protection Act. The case is 1:22-cv-11309, Adams v. America's Test Kitchen Inc.

Internet & Social Media

August 15, 2022, 6:31 PM