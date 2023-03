New Suit

Allstate was slapped with an insurance lawsuit Tuesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Townsley Law Firm on behalf of Joanne Adams, alleges Allstate failed to pay the full amount owed for damage to the plaintiff's home caused by Hurricane Ida. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01081, Adams v. Allstate Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 28, 2023, 3:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Joanne Adams

Plaintiffs

Townsley Law Firm

defendants

Allstate Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute