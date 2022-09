Who Got The Work

Daniel I. Goldberg of Offit Kurman has entered an appearance for F-C LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The action was filed Aug. 15 in New York Eastern District Court by the Barducci Law Firm on behalf of Joshua Adams. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rachel P. Kovner, is 1:22-cv-04785, Adams v. 47 Franklin Owner LLC et al.

New York

September 29, 2022, 10:39 AM