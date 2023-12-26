Who Got The Work

David R. Ortiz of Smith, Anderson, Blount, Dorsett, Mitchell & Jernigan has entered an appearance for MOJAC LLC, the operator of a Tobacco Maxx store, in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The action, which contends the defendant's property has structural barriers to access, was filed Nov. 8 in North Carolina Eastern District Court by attorney Kenneth Barnes on behalf of a wheelchair user. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Louise Wood Flanagan, is 5:23-cv-00649, Adams, II v. Mojac, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 26, 2023, 12:05 PM

