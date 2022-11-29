New Suit - Trademark

Adams Extract & Spice filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against 8286 Brand Solutions and its principals on Tuesday in Texas Western District Court. The suit, brought by Jackson Walker, seeks to enjoin the defendants from selling barbecue seasoning under the name 'Adams Rib Rubb.' According to the complaint, the defendants purchased the seasoning business from Adams Rib Rubb LLC, which entered a settlement agreement with the plaintiff last year over similar infringement claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-01278, Adams Extract & Spice LLC v. 8286 Brand Solutions LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 29, 2022, 4:45 PM