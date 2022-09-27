New Suit - Class Action

Zillow Group, the real estate web portal that owns Trulia and Zillow, was slapped with a digital privacy class action Tuesday in Missouri Eastern District Court. The court case centers on Zillow's alleged use of 'session replay' software to track detailed user activity on its website in violation of the alleged use of the Missouri Wiretap Act. The court action was brought by a trio of law firms: Consumer Protection Legal; Chestnut Cambronne PA; and Lockridge Grindal Nauen. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-01023, Adams et al v. Zillow Group, Inc.

Real Estate

September 27, 2022, 5:51 PM