New Suit - Wrongful Death

Vanderbilt University was hit with a wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit was brought pro se by Josephine Adams and Dr. Bart Adams Jr. on behalf of the estate of an undergraduate who hanged himself in his dorm room in the summer of 2021. The suit asserts that the student, who had already attempted suicide twice that same year, was 'recklessly treated' while alive and intentionally left hanging for nearly a full day. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00001, Adams et al v. Vanderbilt University et al.