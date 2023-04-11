New Suit

Progressive Express Insurance was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Cathey & Miles on behalf of Robin Adams and Cynthia L. Scott, contends that Progressive breached its duty of good faith by failing to settle an underlying lawsuit arising from a motor vehicle collision within the $10,000 coverage limit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00789, Adams et al v. Progressive Express Insurance Company.

April 11, 2023, 5:57 PM

Cynthia L Scott

Robin Adams

Cathey & Miles, P.A.

Progressive Express Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute