Removed To Federal Court

Max Credit Union on Thursday removed a consumer class action to Alabama Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Cory Watson PC, Cohen & Malad, and Stranch, Jennings & Garvey and the Johnson Firm, accuses the defendant of failing to clearly describe its overdraft service and of reimbursing itself for overdrafts and other fees with social security income. Max Credit Union is represented by Katten Muchin Rosenman and Strength & Connally. The case is 3:23-cv-00316, Adams et al v. Max Credit Union.

Banking & Financial Services

May 11, 2023, 4:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Donovan Sistrunk

Pamela Adams

Plaintiffs

Cory Watson PC

Cohen And Malad Llp

Branstetter Stranch & Jennings PLLC

defendants

Max Credit Union

defendant counsels

Katten Muchin Rosenman

Strength & Connally LLC

nature of claim: 890/