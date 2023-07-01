Removed To Federal Court

Grossmont Cuyamaca Community College District on Friday removed a lawsuit challenging the district's COVID-19 vaccination and masking policies to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Law Office of Gary Kreep on behalf of current and former employees who claim the policies are unconstitutional and discriminatory. The defendants are represented by Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo; Walsh & Associates; and Artiano Shinoff. The case is 3:23-cv-01220, Adams et al v. Hartman et al.

Education

July 01, 2023, 8:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Plaintiffs

defendants

defendant counsels

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation