Removed To Federal Court
Grossmont Cuyamaca Community College District on Friday removed a lawsuit challenging the district's COVID-19 vaccination and masking policies to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Law Office of Gary Kreep on behalf of current and former employees who claim the policies are unconstitutional and discriminatory. The defendants are represented by Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo; Walsh & Associates; and Artiano Shinoff. The case is 3:23-cv-01220, Adams et al v. Hartman et al.
Education
July 01, 2023, 8:48 PM
Plaintiffs
- Alysha Adams
- Joanna Aud
- Kirkk Webley
- Rob Hartman
- Sandy Gonzalez
- Tracey Kiser
Plaintiffs
defendants
- Aimee Gallagher
- Barbara J. Jay
- Bernie Rhinerson
- Brad Monroe
- Carlos O. Turner Cortez
- Carolun Imnon
- Cindy Vyskocil
- Craig Milgrim
- Debbie Justeon
- Elena Adams
- Elliot Stern
- Geysil Arroyo
- Greg Smith
- Grossmont Cuyamaca Community College District
- Grossmont Cuyamaca Community College District Governing Board
- James R. Wright
- John C. Hernandez
- Julie Schorr
- Kathleen F. Burke
- Linda Cartwright
- Lynn Neault
- Marcia Milchiker
- Maria Nieto Senour
- Marty Graham
- San Diego Community College District
- San Diego Community College District Board of Trustees
- South Orange County Community College District
- South Orange County Community College District Board of Trustees
- T.J. Prendergast III
- Terri Whitt Rydell
- Timothy Jemal
defendant counsels
- Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo
nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation