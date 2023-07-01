Removed To Federal Court

Grossmont Cuyamaca Community College District on Friday removed a lawsuit challenging the district's COVID-19 vaccination and masking policies to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Law Office of Gary Kreep on behalf of current and former employees who claim the policies are unconstitutional and discriminatory. The defendants are represented by Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo; Walsh & Associates; and Artiano Shinoff. The case is 3:23-cv-01220, Adams et al v. Hartman et al.

Education

July 01, 2023, 8:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Alysha Adams

Joanna Aud

Kirkk Webley

Rob Hartman

Sandy Gonzalez

Tracey Kiser

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Gary Kreep

defendants

Aimee Gallagher

Barbara J. Jay

Bernie Rhinerson

Brad Monroe

Carlos O. Turner Cortez

Carolun Imnon

Cindy Vyskocil

Craig Milgrim

Debbie Justeon

Elena Adams

Elliot Stern

Geysil Arroyo

Greg Smith

Grossmont Cuyamaca Community College District

Grossmont Cuyamaca Community College District Governing Board

James R. Wright

John C. Hernandez

Julie Schorr

Kathleen F. Burke

Linda Cartwright

Lynn Neault

Marcia Milchiker

Maria Nieto Senour

Marty Graham

San Diego Community College District

San Diego Community College District Board of Trustees

South Orange County Community College District

South Orange County Community College District Board of Trustees

T.J. Prendergast III

Terri Whitt Rydell

Timothy Jemal

defendant counsels

Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation