New Suit - Contract

Biotech company Ethos Labs was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Thursday in Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Keating Muething & Klekamp on behalf of the company's founders Timothy R. Adams and Todd R. Bladel, accuses the defendant of manipulating accounting records in order to avoid making 'due receivables' payments under a buyout agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00126, Adams et al. v. Ethos Holding Corp. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 13, 2022, 6:56 PM