New Suit - Civil Rights

K&L Gates filed a civil rights lawsuit Thursday in North Carolina Middle District Court over the unlawful arrest of five individuals who were protesting with Never Again Action, a coalition of Jewish individuals focused on protesting against the 'persecution, detention and deportation of immigrants in the U.S.' The complaint accuses the defendants of enforcing an unconstitutional city ordinance. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00906, Adams et al v. City Of Graham et al.

Government

October 28, 2022, 6:51 AM