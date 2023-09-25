AmTrust North America Inc. has turned to attorney M. Eliza Stewart of Madison, Mroz, Steinman, Kenny & Olexy as defense counsel in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, concerning underlying liability claims alleging groundwater contamination, was filed Aug. 8 in New Mexico District Court by Hinkle Shanor LLP on behalf of Adams Cleaners Inc. and Karlee LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin R. Sweazea, is 2:23-cv-00656, Adams Cleaners, Inc. et al v. AmTrust North America, Inc. et al.
Insurance
September 25, 2023, 9:20 AM