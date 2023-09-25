Who Got The Work

AmTrust North America Inc. has turned to attorney M. Eliza Stewart of Madison, Mroz, Steinman, Kenny & Olexy as defense counsel in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, concerning underlying liability claims alleging groundwater contamination, was filed Aug. 8 in New Mexico District Court by Hinkle Shanor LLP on behalf of Adams Cleaners Inc. and Karlee LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin R. Sweazea, is 2:23-cv-00656, Adams Cleaners, Inc. et al v. AmTrust North America, Inc. et al.

Insurance

September 25, 2023, 9:20 AM

Plaintiffs

Adams Cleaners, Inc.

Karlee, LLC

Plaintiffs

Hinkle Hensley Shanor Martin

defendants

AmTrust North America, Inc.

Technology Insurance Company, Inc.

Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company

General Casualty Company of Wisconsin

QBE Americas Inc.

defendant counsels

Madison, Mroz, Steinman, Kenny & Olexy, P.A.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute