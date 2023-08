New Suit - Insurance

AmTrust North America, QBE and other insurers were sued Aug. 8 in New Mexico District Court. The court action, concerning underlying liability claims alleging groundwater contamination, was brought by Hinkle Shanor LLP on behalf of Adams Cleaners and Karlee LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00656, Adams Cleaners, Inc. et al v. AmTrust North America, Inc. et al.

Plaintiffs

Adams Cleaners, Inc.

Karlee, LLC

Plaintiffs

Hinkle Hensley Shanor Martin

defendants

AmTrust North America, Inc.

Technology Insurance Company, Inc.

Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company

General Casualty Company of Wisconsin

QBE Americas Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute