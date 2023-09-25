Who Got The Work

AmTrust North America Inc. have turned to attorney M. Eliza Stewart of Madison, Mroz, Steinman, Kenny & Olexy to fend off a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, filed Aug. 8 in New Mexico District Court by Hinkle Shanor on behalf of Adams Cleaners, doing business as All American Cleaners and Karlee LLC, seeks indemnification for the cost of remediating contamination near the site of a former gas station. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin R. Sweazea, is 1:23-cv-00656, Adams Cleaners, Inc. et al v. AmTrust North America, Inc. et al.

Insurance

September 25, 2023, 9:15 AM

