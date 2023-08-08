New Suit - Insurance

AmTrust, QBE Americas and other defendants were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Aug. 8 in New Mexico District Court. The suit, filed by Hinkle Shanor on behalf of Adams Cleaners d/b/a All American Cleaners and Karlee LLC, seeks indemnification for the cost of remediating contamination near the site of a former gas station. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00656, Adams Cleaners Inc. et al. v. AmTrust North America Inc. et al.

Insurance

August 08, 2023, 5:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Adams Cleaners, Inc.

Karlee, LLC

Plaintiffs

Hinkle Hensley Shanor Martin

defendants

AmTrust North America, Inc.

Technology Insurance Company, Inc.

Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company

General Casualty Company of Wisconsin

QBE Americas Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute