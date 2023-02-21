Adams and Reese Posts Positive Numbers in Busy Southeast Mar...

News From Law.com

In 2022, New Orleans-based Adams and Reese reported a 6% revenue boost led by growth in practice areas and good recruiting, according to firm leadership. The Am Law 200 firm declared a revenue stream of more than $137 million, topping its 2021 revenue of $130 million. Before 2020, the firm's revenue had been teetering up and down with no consistent growth or decline. But in 2020 the firm saw a slight revenue drop, and it has yet to reach pre-2020 levels that ranged around $140 million.

