Adams and Reese Launches Multidisciplinary Team for HBCUs, M...

Adams and Reese has launched a multidisciplinary practice to serve HBCU and other minority-serving educational institutions, as the Am Law 200 firm builds on its education practice and long-term representation of historically Black colleges and universities.The New Orleans-founded firm launched the HBCU/MSI practice on Tuesday with a team of 12 lawyers in different practices and across offices. Roy Hadley Jr, a special counsel in Atlanta who leads the HBCU/MSI team, said he believes it's the first dedicated multi-disciplinary team of its kind at a major firm in the U.S.

September 22, 2022, 4:21 PM