Adams and Reese has ended its 1L minority fellowship, according to a Thursday letter from the firm. The news comes after a Monday letter from conservative legal activist Edward Blum and his nonprofit, the American Alliance for Equal Rights, that threatened to sue Adams & Reese if it went forward with a fellowship the AAER considered to be discriminatory.

October 13, 2023, 2:54 PM

