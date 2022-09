News From Law.com

The National Law Journal recently launched a profile series of plaintiffs bar leaders. In this edition Adam J. Levitt, founding partner of DiCello Levitt, discusses how his firm prioritizes diversity, including in high-stakes MDL litigation. He also opens up about his concerns with the plaintiffs bar, as well as his secrets to balancing work and personal life.

Legal Services – Mid-Size Law

September 06, 2022, 9:00 AM