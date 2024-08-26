Myra B. Villamor of Seyfarth Shaw has entered an appearance for Pri Valley View Industrial CA LLC in a pending disability discrimination lawsuit. The action, filed July 11 in California Central District Court by Disability Access Center on behalf of Adam Ghadiri, contends that the defendant's property is not compliant with the ADA and denies equal access to disabled customers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John W. Holcomb, is 8:24-cv-01533, Adam Ghadiri v. Manhattan Beachwear et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
August 26, 2024, 1:52 PM