New Suit

George Nakhle, Samir Nakhle, Richard Russell Gutzky and other defendants were hit with a civil RICO lawsuit on Monday in Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, brought by McDonald Hopkins and the Law Firm of Thomas C. Sima, accuses the defendants of conducting a fraudulent real estate scheme in Northern Ohio. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02183, Adam et al. v. Nakhle et al.

Real Estate

December 05, 2022, 6:40 PM