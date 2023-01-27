Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Jeffrey R. Duncan and Duncan Financial Management to Illinois Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Goldenberg Heller & Antognoli on behalf of Robin Adair and Sherrie Adair, accuses the defendants of fraudulently selling the plaintiffs a life insurance policy which did not provide long-term care benefits. The case is 3:23-cv-00273, Adair et al. v. Duncan Financial Management Inc. et al.

Insurance

January 27, 2023, 7:10 PM